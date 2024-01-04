Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.