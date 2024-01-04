AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 4.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 207.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,569.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,616.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,546.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.