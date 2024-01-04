Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

