Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AVY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.60. 55,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

