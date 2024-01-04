AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 55,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 10,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 104,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

