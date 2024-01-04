Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,794 shares of company stock worth $3,900,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

