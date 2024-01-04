Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 24.5 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $9.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,257. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

