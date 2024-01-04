Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $432.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,128. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

