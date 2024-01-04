Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Purchases 1,079 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.64. 9,108,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

