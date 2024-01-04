Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 10,169 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 48,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

