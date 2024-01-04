Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,966,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,624,156. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

