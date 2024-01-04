B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 127.8% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 257,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,179,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 1,402,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 1,793,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,307. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTG

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.