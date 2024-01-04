Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

