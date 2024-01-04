Bailard Inc. Buys 2,118 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

