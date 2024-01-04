Bailard Inc. Buys 789 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.2 %

EW opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.