Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

