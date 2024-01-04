Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $1,388,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,199 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 51.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.