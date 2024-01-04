Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $241.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.