Bailard Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

