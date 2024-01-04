Bailard Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

