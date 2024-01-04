Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.19, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.