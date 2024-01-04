Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 511.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $561.06 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $277.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

