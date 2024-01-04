Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $494.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

