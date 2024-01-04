Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Bailard Inc. owned 2.00% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETHO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $56.52.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

