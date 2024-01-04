Bailard Inc. Purchases 23,016 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.