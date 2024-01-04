Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after acquiring an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,761,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VDC opened at $191.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

