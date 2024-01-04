Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average is $252.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

