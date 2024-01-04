Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $209.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

