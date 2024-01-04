Bailard Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

