Bailard Inc. Sells 5,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.24 and its 200 day moving average is $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $380.53 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

