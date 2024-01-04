Bailard Inc. Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

