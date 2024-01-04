Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.57.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $533.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.51 and a 200 day moving average of $504.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $593.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

