Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.76 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

