Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.99 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

