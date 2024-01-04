Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

