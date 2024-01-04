Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $255.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

