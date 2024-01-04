Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

