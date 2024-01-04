Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $189.18 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

