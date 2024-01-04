Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

