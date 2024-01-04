Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $860,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Deere & Company by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.1% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

