Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,828 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 378.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

