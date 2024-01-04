Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.33 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

