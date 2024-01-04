Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 6.55% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 1,434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4,589.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

MFUS opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.