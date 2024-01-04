Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.