Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $139.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.