Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

