Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.