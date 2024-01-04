Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 7,080 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 252,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

