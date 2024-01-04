Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,995,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

