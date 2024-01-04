Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 91.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

